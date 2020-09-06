EIB President visits Cyprus to discuss support for new investments

The President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Werner Hoyer, is due to hold meetings with the Cypriot government in Nicosia on Monday, to discuss new ways to support the economy during the challenging conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release by EIB, Hoyer is due to meet President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace on Monday morning, followed by talks with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides, Energy, Natasa Pilides, as well as Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, who is also the Cypriot governor of the EIB.

During his contacts, Hoyer will provide an update on how the EIB can efficiently and effectively support Cyprus and Cypriot businesses during the challenging economic conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic and the bank’s ongoing efforts to provide transformational investment on the island.

The EU’s bank “is pleased with the confidence shown by the Cypriot government in the EIB’s support this June when the authorities adopted measures to help local businesses and protect jobs.”

EIB support includes Cyprus’ participation in the €25 bln Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to help companies that are struggling through the current crisis, forming a bridge to the recovery, as well as financial support, intermediated through financial institutions.

Last year the EIB Group provided €230 million for new investment in Cyprus, making the country the leading beneficiary of EIB investment on a per capita basis. The projects agreed included renewable energy schemes and loans via local banks to support small-size investments in the private sector.

So far this year the EIB has approved €500m in financing for Cyprus – an amount that is set to rise before the end of the year. This week, the EIB Board of Directors approved financing of €200m euros to support local SMEs and MidCaps through the Cyprus Entrepreneurship Fund.

The EIB, as the EU climate bank, is committed to supporting the energy transition and increasing generation of clean energy in Cyprus and the rest of Europe. The bank has recently supported the development of renewable energies in Cyprus with local partners and to financing projects that help reduce Co2 emissions.

As part of its energy lending policy, the EIB will end financing for fossil fuel energy projects from the end of 2021.

The EIB, that is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its member states, has provided more than €4 billion for investment in Cyprus since the first EIB operations were agreed 37 years ago. Over the last six years, since the financial crisis, the EIB has agreed more than €1.7 billion of new education, energy, shipping, water and private sector investment.





