September 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Increased security measures during Russian FM’s visit

By Evie Andreou00
File photo: Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Police said they will be taking increased security measures on Monday and Tuesday during the visit to Cyprus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia’s top diplomat will be on the island on an official visit. He will hold meetings with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides,  and President Nicos Anastasiades.

Police said that during his stay, on Monday and Tuesday, traffic will be interrupted in some roads in Larnaca and Nicosia.

Members of the public are urged to be patient and follow the instructions of police officers.



