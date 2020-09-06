Our View: Cyprus can no longer have one foot in the West and one in the East

It was inevitable that the comments about US-Cyprus relations made by American ambassador Judith Garber at a news conference on Wednesday would draw a response from Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy. Garber had explained that the legislation allowing the partial lifting of the US arms embargo also envisaged, among other things, Cyprus denying Russian military vessels access to the island’s ports for refueling and servicing.

Osadchiy described the US proposal as an example of their “divide and rule” policy and “proof of the desire to cause harm to relations between Moscow and Nicosia.” It was a threat in diplomatic language – implying that if Cyprus satisfied the US demand, Nicosia’s relations with Moscow would be harmed, presumably because his government would be unhappy. The US would be to blame if this happened and not Russia, whose relations with Cyprus, according to Osadchiy, were based on friendship rather than interests.

The Cyprus government has been put in a tight spot from which it will be extremely difficulty, if not impossible, to wriggle out of. Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides’ vacuous declarations about the Republic’s multi-dimensional, multi-faceted foreign policy will not be any use now, when Cyprus is in effect being forced by the US to choose the power bloc it will belong to. For the Americans, it is inconceivable for Cyprus to build closer relations with the US while remaining at the beck and call of Moscow, which has been the case for decades.

Cyprus has chosen to align itself with the West – EU membership and dreams of joining Nato – while at the same time showing a degree of subservience to the Russian Federation by opposing sanctions by the EU, offering facilities to its warships and summarily extraditing Russian nationals wanted by the Putin government. This bizarre behaviour has been justified on the spurious grounds that Russia has been a “friendly country” that always takes a “principled stand on the Cyprus problem.” This has been repeated ad nauseam by our political and media establishment since the days of the Soviet Union, which never condemned the Turkish invasion. The Russian Federation has never mildly rebuked Turkey, let alone condemned it for the violations of the Cypriot EEZ in contrast to the US.

This myth about Russia’s “principled stand” is based on help provided in changing the wording of UN Security Council resolutions and its backing of our opposition to a settlement which perfectly suits Moscow’s interests as it maintains the Greece-Turkey rift within Nato. On issues of substance, Moscow has never done anything that Turkey would take exception to. Russian business has given a big boost to our economy over the years, but that is not thanks to the Moscow government that has a policy of repatriating companies. They are here because of the low corporate tax and because their assets cannot be confiscated by the Russian government; this is why they will stay even after the withholding tax comes into effect in 2021.

The fact is the Anastasiades government has made the strengthening of relations with the US a policy objective and it has been working towards this end for the last two years. The Menendez-Rubio bill approved at the end of last year was a big step in this direction but apart from envisaging the lifting of the arms embargo it also stipulates the denying of access to Russian military vessels to Cyprus ports as well as the submission of reports “on malign activities by Russia and other countries in the region.”

The government had known all along what was on the cards and now it will have to make its choice, because the Americans have made it clear it is either the US or Russia. Garber’s news conference may have been timed to raise the issue ahead of the visit of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday and to force the government into a decision. Cyprus can no longer have one foot in the West and one in the East. It must prove that the oft-made assertion it belongs in the West is not just another piece of empty rhetoric.





