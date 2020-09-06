September 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remand for man wanted for more than a year for attempted murder case

By Evie Andreou00
Police Car 08 1

A 25-year-old man wanted since last year for attempted murder was arrested on Saturday during a police campaign in the Limassol centre, part of efforts to clamp down on crime.

Another man, 22, was found to be residing in the country illegally, while 76 reports were made for various traffic offences.

The 25-year-old was wanted since April 2019 after allegedly stabbing his flatmate, 22, in their Paphos home during a scuffle. He was remanded on Sunday for eight days. He is being investigated for attempted murder.

He was arrested during a coordinated police campaign in the Limassol centre aimed at stamping out crime.

The police operation covered the Saripolou, old port, Limassol Marina, Enaerios, Epichosi and Molos areas and the Anexartisias, Agiou Andreou and Gladstonos streets.

During the operation, 78 vehicles with 123 passengers and 185 pedestrians were checked as well as 14 businesses. Five businesses were booked for not having the necessary permits while 76 reports were made for traffic violations such as driving under the influence of alcohol or without a driver’s licence, illegal parking, and failure to stop at traffic signs.

Officers also seized two cars and two motorcycles.



