September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Almost time for AglanJazz

By Eleni Philippou
Program Aglanjazz 2020 Jpgweb

It feels nearly unbelievable that the annual Aglanjazz festival will take place in just a few days when all summer long festivals have been cancelled their events. We all need a carefree night out to remind us of those innocent summer evenings when going to festivals and concerts were nothing out of the ordinary.

On September 15 and 16 the event will take place at Skali Amphitheatre. It’s a different location than previous years – though still nearby – as the amphitheatre is a venue where the covid-19 measures can safely be put into practice. Six bands make up the agenda with their sounds moving between jazz, ethnic and blues-rock.

On the first day three bands will take the stage: at 8.30 pm the saxophone quartet Jazz4Sax, followed by the Christina Argyri and Friends band based on vocal jazz music and Fuzz Bus playing jazz-rock while also moving between improvisation, funk, soul and psychedelic folk.

On the second night of the festival, AlganJazz will present Sarah Fenwick together with G Tonic playing original jazz songs, Celestial Iris with music based on acoustic orchestral melodies with classical guitar in the spotlight and The Zilla Project, well-known for their blues-rock style all over the island.

A €1 entrance fee per day will be in place when other years entrance was free. Still, this is a more of symbolic contribution. There will be fewer tickets however as a limited number of people will be able to attend the concerts and only after pre-purchasing a ticket. This is to follow all of the necessary security measures. The rest of the spectators will have the option to watch the concerts online through www.aglanjazz.com and on the Facebook of the Municipality of Aglantzias.

 

AglanJazz

Festival with six live performances. September 15-16. Skali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. Doors open at 7pm. Performances start at 8.30pm. €1. Purchase from: www.tickethour.com, ACS Courier shops and Aglantzia Municipality. Tel: 22-462058



