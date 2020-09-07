September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Androlykou fire under control

By Staff Reporter075
File photo

A fire in Androlykou in Paphos has burned some three decares of stubble and wild shrub, the fire service said on Monday afternoon.

The blaze started at around 1.10pm and was put under control some 30 minutes later after going through three decares of mostly farmland.

Around a dozen firefighters with four vehicles and one aircraft took part in the operation.

Some forces remain in the area as a precaution. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling with another blaze that broke out at 1.50pm at Kalo Horio firing range in Larnaca.



Staff Reporter

