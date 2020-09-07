September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Autumn fine arts sale

By Eleni Philippou00
Saleweb

Cypria is organising another Fine Arts Sale, to be held on the evening of September 15 on the Roof Terrace of the Costas and Rita Severis Visual Arts Center in Nicosia.

“Our primary concern is the protection of the public and this is why we preferred the auction to take place in the early autumn and the open space of the wonderful Roof Terrace of the Severis Center,” said Managing Director of Cypria Ritsa Kyriacou.

This season’s auction features a vibrant range of styles, movements and mediums from Cypriot, Greek and European Artists of the 19th through to the 21st century. Leading the sale are exceptional and rare artworks by Cypriot avant-garde artist Christoforos Savva, Greek contemporary Alexandre Fassianos and Cypriot naïve Michael Kashalos. European 19th-century art is represented by prominent German artist Carl Rottmann, known for his large mythical and heroising landscapes.

The Cypria Fine Arts collection of 145 offerings encompasses 139 paintings, sculptures, etchings, sketches, lithographs, engravings, and seven rare book editions.

To view the artwork before the sale, the collection will be on public view at Gallery K until September 15. Then the pieces will be moved to the Severis Centre to begin the sale.

 

Cypria Fine Arts Sale

September 15. Roof terrace of Severis Centre, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 22-341122



Related posts

Documentaries, archaeology and history all in one festival

Eleni Philippou

10 years since The Social Network released

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Photos bring to life town of Famagusta

Eleni Philippou

Almost time for AglanJazz

Eleni Philippou

It’s time to burlesque

Eleni Philippou

Afterparty: an exhibition

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign