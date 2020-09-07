September 7, 2020

Brother’s gun in working order before sister shot says expert

By Peter Michael033
An army issue assault rifle that killed a 21-year-old woman in May worked fine before the incident but was found damaged afterwards, weapons experts told the Larnaca criminal court on Monday, during the trial of the victim’s brother.

The man, 23, charged with manslaughter, claimed he had been cleaning his G3 when it went off and a bullet hit his sister, Maria Harpa, in the head.

The incident took place in the afternoon of May 5 in the family’s home in Klavdia in the Larnaca district.

He had claimed after the incident that he had taken part in a National Guard exercise as a reservist in an army unit in Larnaca earlier in the day, but his rifle had jammed and he was advised to clean it when he returned home.

However, police determined there had not been any firing exercise that day as the army suspended exercises due to the coronavirus. The last time the suspect reported for reservist duty was May last year.

On Monday, two National Guard gunsmiths testified on the condition of the weapon before and after the incident.

The first, who was a gunsmith in the unit the 23-year-old served, said the weapon was fully operational back in May 2019, when the defendant reported for duty for the last time.

The other gunsmith, who examined the weapon after the fact, said the firing pin spring was broken. No clarifications were offered as to how the spring broke because the matter was still under investigation.

The 23-year-old is facing manslaughter charges for the incident.

The man claimed he was unaware there was a round in the chamber of the rifle, and his sister’s death was an accident.

 



