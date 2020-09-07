September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Cigarettes, caviar, fake designer brands seized by customs

By Evie Andreou058
The customs department said on Monday it confiscated thousands of cigarettes last month, three cars and more than 60 kilos of caviar.

The department said that between August 1 and 31, its officers seized 36,180 cigarettes and 107.7 kg of tobacco.

They also seized 10,336 fake designer brand items such as clothes, shoes, bags, wallets, sunglasses and watches, that violate the intellectual property rights.

Three vehicles were also seized as well as 65.6 kg of caviar.

To the list of confiscated items were other items falling under prohibitions and restrictions such as protective masks, thermometers, sunglasses, medicines, dairy products, electronic devices, electronic cigarettes and electronic cigarette accessories.

Most of these cases have been settled with out-of-court fines amounting in total to €38,034.

 

 



