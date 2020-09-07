September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 14 new cases in the north

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the north on Sunday from 1,302 tests carried out in 24 hours.

Three people who tested positive arrived via Tymbou airport, while seven people were contacts of already confirmed cases. Another four cases were locally transmitted.

The number of positive cases in the north amounts to 411 while four people have died.

On Saturday, the Turkish Cypriot side announced that all people arriving from abroad will be quarantined for seven days due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Gatherings and weddings in Vatyli, Sinta and Lysi have been banned for 14 days, starting Monday, due to increased cases found in these areas. The opening of all schools in this region has also been postponed for 14 days.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 24 establishments, individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Extreme temperatures for Monday, yellow warning issued

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Two new cases announced on Sunday

Evie Andreou

Kritou Terra waterfalls, a victim of their own success 

Bejay Browne

Dealing with our pets during a heatwave

Annette Chrysostomou

EIB President visits Cyprus to discuss support for new investments

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign