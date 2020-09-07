September 7, 2020

Coronavirus: 24 establishments, individuals booked

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Comment Les Any Business Linked To Tourism Such As Restaurants Have Taken The Biggest Hit Since The Pandemic

Police booked 24 establishments and individuals for not complying with coronavirus measures from Sunday until Monday.

A total of 18 people and six premises were fined while 634 inspections were carried out to limit the spread of the virus.

In Nicosia, four people were booked, in Larnaca seven, in Famagusta three and in the Morphou region four.

One establishment was fined in Nicosia, two in Limassol, one in Larnaca and two in Paphos.



