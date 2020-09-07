September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: North discusses strict measures after cases increase

By Evie Andreou0492
Cami Dezenf 960x540
File photo

Authorities in the north are discussing strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus after the steady rise in new cases, reports said on Monday.

According to news reports in the north the committee for contagious diseases is discussing strict measures such as closing schools, bars and taverns, gyms and banning events.

New announcements are expected later in the day with rumours saying a large number of local cases has been detected.

On Monday, a child going to a kindergarten in Lysi and its mother tested positive. Another nine children and their parents were to be reportedly tested as well as the school’s teaching staff.

Lysi, along with Vatyli and Sinta, have seen increased cases recently leading to authorities banning gatherings and weddings in the area for 14 days.

Kibris Postasi reported on Monday afternoon that the committee of experts, which has the authority to implement the decisions at the same time, presented a list of measures to the ‘health minister’ in order to forward it to ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar.

The experts suggest the postponement of the opening of kindergartens, primary, secondary and higher education schools until October 1.

The experts also suggest closure of playgrounds, entertainment venues such as nightclubs, and taverns, but also of beauty centres and massage parlours until October 1.

No events such as birthday, circumcision, engagement, and wedding parties until the same date.

Entry to casinos of Turkish Cypriots must be strictly monitored, the suggestions said.

The suggestions also include calling off election rallies and meetings, reports said.

 

 

 

 



Related posts

President speaks to Greek PM ahead of EU meeting

Peter Michael

Brother’s gun in working order before sister shot says expert

Peter Michael

Androlykou fire under control

Staff Reporter

Extra beds for drug rehabilitation centre

Evie Andreou

Cigarettes, caviar, fake designer brands seized by customs

Evie Andreou

Documentaries, archaeology and history all in one festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign