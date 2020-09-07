September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyclist seriously injured

By Staff Reporter0778

A 26-year-old cyclist is in critical condition at Nicosia General, after hitting a car in Strovolos on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to authorities the cyclist hit into a car driven by a 28-year-old at 3:15pm on Prodromou Street.

The cyclist was critically injured and rushed by ambulance to Nicosia general, where doctors intubated him.

 



Staff Reporter

