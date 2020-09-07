Cypriot contestant removed from Greek reality show over rape ‘joke’

A contestant in the Greek version of Big Brother who is half Cypriot Big Brother was kicked out of the reality show on Sunday night after he made a rape ‘joke’ that caused outrage on social media.

Viewers of the show, which is also broadcast in Cyprus, demanded the immediate removal of housemate Antonis Alexandrides on Sunday after made a comment to fellow contestants on Saturday’s episode suggesting he would rape a woman if she refused to sleep with him.

“The production should take him out of the game, because it is unacceptable to reproduce such words, even as a ‘joke’,” wrote one female Twitter user the next day. Others showed concern for the women of the game saying “Do the female participants know there is a rapist, or will they find out after he rapes them?”

The production called Alexandirdes into the diary room on Sunday where they asked him directly if he was ever violent with a woman to which the contestant answered “never”. The final decision of saw him immediately removed from the show over the “unacceptable and highly condemnable” words.

The 31-year-old bartender, was talking about the females in the show when he said “I choose one woman every day, to empty my package (i.e testicles), or else she gets raped.”

Alexandrides, who is Cypriot from his mother’s side but was born in London, apologised and said he was ashamed and finding it hard to believe he said those things. “I didn’t come down from any mountain,” he said, referring to the fact that he is educated.

Meanwhile, further behaviours by the same person were brought forward on Sunday.

During the same conversation, the young man discriminated against overweight women, when he said that fewer females than the actual number are sleeping in the next room explaining to the other two male players “I am not adding the fat ones”. His fat-shaming comment also saw an uproar on social media.

He has also made homophobic comments.

The production had full knowledge of Alexandrides’ homophobia as they wrote about it on the official Twitter account of Big Brother Greece in the style of a Cretan poem (mantinada) when they introduced the contestant. “He is a Cretan man and he is also a bar tender; he doesn’t get along with gay men because he got a temper,” the production posted on August 29.

"Violence is deeply ingrained in Greek society. We are entertained with rapists, paedophiles and psychologically oppressed people who develop, on-camera, dangerous obsessions," another person Tweeted. "From the moment you are having a good time, the responsibility is not only of #BigBrotherGR, it is also yours".






