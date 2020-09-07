September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

By Reuters News Service01
Top seed Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his US Open fourth-round match after accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat with the ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sunday after hitting a line judge with the ball after a point during his fourth round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

After dropping his serve to trail 6-5 in the opening set, a frustrated Djokovic smashed a loose ball down the court, which hit the lineswoman in the throat, causing her to collapse to the floor, apparently winded.

She received medical attention, before being helped back to her feet a few minutes later.

As Djokovic and the tournament referee continued their discussion, the lineswoman left the court.



