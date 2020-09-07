Documentaries, archaeology and history all in one festival

A total of 23 documentaries will be screened as part of the 3rd Cyprus Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Documentary Film Festival taking place later this week. Short documentaries from Cyprus, Greece, Chile, the Czech Republic and more will be screened, while parallel activities take place.
It will be the first hybrid Film Festival in Cyprus, as except for the screenings at the Athalassa park, films will also be screened online, through a special platform (https://watch.eventive.org/aei-filmfestival2020).
In this way, the A.E.I. Festival 2020 obtains an international dimension since it will be possible for audiences from all around the world to attend it virtually.
Despite the documentary-focus, other diverse activities will take place from Thursday to Sunday. Two thematic excursions are planned. The first one is on Friday and includes a tour to five important geological points that belong to Troodos Geopark accompanied by officials of the Geological Survey Department. The second will take place on Sunday, a tour by licensed guides to two archaeological sites and two cultural sites that are part of the Aphrodite Cultural Route.
Three photographic exhibitions will also be open to the public during the festival. The first is by Mustafa Ongun, a Turkish Cypriot artist-photographer; the second by the Department of Forests, with archive photos; and the third will include photos that belong to the iLife Troodos program including beautiful landscapes of the National Forest of Troodos.
And that’s not all. On Saturday and Sunday four interactive workshops aimed at children from six to 12 years old are scheduled and will concern archaeology, the environment, the arts, and the musical tradition. For the older crowd and those interested in the art of documentary creation veteran Greek director Dimitris Traggalos will hold a masterclass on Saturday.
3rd Cyprus Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Documentary Film Festival
September 10-13. Environmental Information Centre in Athalassa National Forest Park, Nicosia. Online: https://watch.eventive.org/aei-filmfestival2020 Free. Tel: 99-694407