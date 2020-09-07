Extra beds for drug rehabilitation centre

September 7, 2020

The justice ministry on Monday announced that the budget has been secured for five more beds for patients at the therapeutic community Agia Skepi that rehabilitates drug addicts.

This means that Agia Skepi will now host 17 addicts in need of rehabilitation.

The additional budget for the provision of the additional beds was arranged after a visit last month by Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis to Agia Skepi.

The justice ministry said the aim of the implementation of such policies in the country’s penitentiary institution is “to direct our substance-dependent fellow humans to treatment and not to punishment, by strengthening treatment and social reintegration programmes.”

 

 



