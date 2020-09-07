September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Extreme temperatures for Monday, yellow warning issued

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

A yellow weather warning for extreme temperatures on Monday has been released by the Department of Meteorology.

The warning, which is in valid between 1pm and 5pm said that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 32 degrees Celsius over the Troodos mountain highest peaks and 39C inland while it will be 33 in the east and southeast coastal areas and around 32 degrees in other coastal areas.

“Be aware that high temperatures are expected,” the yellow warning said. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people such as the elderly and the very young are possible, it adds.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Two new cases announced on Sunday

Evie Andreou

Kritou Terra waterfalls, a victim of their own success 

Bejay Browne

Dealing with our pets during a heatwave

Annette Chrysostomou

EIB President visits Cyprus to discuss support for new investments

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Arrest after police discover large quantities of firecrackers, fireworks

Evie Andreou

Increased security measures during Russian FM’s visit

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign