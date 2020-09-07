September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

France’s Macron, Greek PM to discuss Turkey at ‘MED7’ summit

By Reuters News Service0115
Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the European Union’s strained relationship with Turkey this week with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron’s office said on Monday.

Macron and Mitsotakis will attend a ‘MED7’ summit on the French island of Corsica on Sept 10 along with the leaders of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta.

Nato allies Turkey and France have sharply different views on Syria, Libya and Ankara’s dispute with Greece over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Paris and Ankara have traded barbs in recent weeks.



