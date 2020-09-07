September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Greece reports nine coronavirus cases in Moria migrant camp

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: Migrants From The Moria Camp In Lesbos Wait To Board Busses At Piraeus Port In Athens Following The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Outbreak
Migrants from the Moria camp in Lesbos

Greece has registered at least nine cases of coronavirus in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos so far, a migration ministry official said on Monday.

Last week, the facility was placed under quarantine after authorities confirmed that a 40-year-old asylum-seeker had tested positive for coronavirus.

“So far, there are nine cases in the camp in Moria. The number might increase,” the ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Since March 1, all migrants reaching Lesbos have been quarantined away from the island’s camps.

The Moria facility, which hosts more than 12,000 people – more than four times its stated capacity – has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions.

Most recently, aid groups have warned that social distancing and basic hygiene measures are impossible to implement in the camp due to the conditions.

Greece has recently seen a surge in coronavirus cases. It has recorded 11,524 cases since its first infection surfaced in February, and 284 COVID-related deaths.



Related posts

Greece wants to bolster defence sector as tensions in east Med grow

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s Erdogan says East Med is test of EU’s sincerity

Reuters News Service

Greece, Turkey agree to talks over Eastern Mediterranean, NATO says

Reuters News Service

Greece reports first coronavirus case in Moria camp on Lesbos

Reuters News Service

Scotland imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Greece

Reuters News Service

Greece in talks with France over fighter jets, as East Med tensions rise – source

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign