Israel sees trade with UAE at $4 billion a year

Annual trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is expected to reach $4 billion, an Israeli minister said on Monday.

Israel and the UAE announced in August they would normalise diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by Washington.

The UAE has since announced it was scrapping an economic boycott on Israel and officials from the two countries have said they were looking at cooperation in defense, energy, medicine, tourism, technology and financial investment.

A number of Israeli and Emirati businesses have signed deals since the normalization accord was announced.‮‮ ‬‬

“Within three to five years trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will reach $4 billion,” Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Israel’s Reshet Bet radio station.

A spokesman for Cohen, Israel’s former economy minister, said the figure was annual and included defense trade.

Israeli carrier Israir said on Sunday it had reserved slots for commercial flights from Tel Aviv to the UAE, preparing for potential tourism.

The heads of Israel’s two biggest banks will travel to the UAE this month, the first such visits since the countries agreed to normalize relations.

A UAE minister of state and Israel’s agriculture minister discussed food and water security cooperation on Friday in a phone call, an Emirati statement said on Sunday.

The UAE’s minister of state for food and water security Mariam Al Mheiri and Israeli agriculture minister Alon Schuster “pledged to collaborate on projects that address food and water security,” the statement said.

It is part of the accord that Israel is supposed to discontinue annexation of former Palestinian lands.

The United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan, spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone on Tuesday, state news agency WAM said.

They discussed how to strengthen a U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE which was announced on Aug. 13. Pompeo is on a Middle East tour and was in Sudan on Tuesday.



