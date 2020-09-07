KPMG named leader among most significant enterprise insights service providers

KPMG has recently received a leader ranking among enterprise insights service providers in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020. Noted among 13 service providers standing out as “significant leaders”, KPMG member firms strengthen their collective position and obtain the highest scores possible in the criteria of current partner ecosystem, business & advisory services and analytics & AI services.
Among others, Forrester noted that “KPMG’s investigative precision drives insight innovation” and that its “partner strategy includes joint go-to-market, co-innovation, project delivery, and early-stage development”. Moreover, it recognises that “KPMG’s data partners contribute to a Signals Repository, offering a wealth of insights that are available to consultants and clients as part of services or direct access via API” and that KPMG is a “compelling option for engagements requiring a skilled partner to help sniff out fraud, revenue leakage and opportunities across use cases.”
KPMG regards that Forrester’s ranking reflects the strength and depth of KPMG member firms’ ability to consistently deliver timely and well-informed insights to clients amid the rapid and unprecedented changes disrupting businesses in every industry today. KPMG’s business-first, issues-led approach is helping clients transform their organisations by combining data, AI and emerging technologies & capabilities with KPMG’s integrated global network.
Antonis Bargilly, Board Member and Head of Strategy, Customer & Operations Services at KPMG in Cyprus said following the recognition: “KPMG has the skills, the experience and the know how to design and deliver Enterprise Performance Management systems to numerous organisations and in this way, assists them in better monitoring and improvement of their operations across the organisation as a whole; this recognition from Forrester is a confirmation of our efforts and hard work”.
Gerasimos Ntouskas, Principal and Head of Data & Analytics at KPMG in Cyprus commented that: “with our team of experts, consisted of data analysts and business advisors, we can help organisations in all industries to deploy the right technology, tailored to their needs and focused in providing the right insights at the right time”.
The Forrester Wave is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in the technology marketplace. Forrester evaluated the 13 “most significant” enterprise insights service providers using a vendor inclusion guide that included the following criteria: advanced data competency, advanced analytics and AI competency, functional breadth, vertical penetration, heritage, revenue, global presence and client interest.