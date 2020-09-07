Migrant boat spotted as meeting to assess increased arrivals (updated)

A boat with around 60 migrants was spotted off Cape Greco on Monday while authorities are working to send migrants who arrived off Cyprus on two vessels during the weekend back to Lebanon.

The interior ministry is set to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the recent rise in arrivals.

Police on Monday confirmed that a boat had been spotted about 16 nautical miles off Cape Greco. Around 60 migrants are reportedly onboard. It has been approached by Cypriot authorities.

This is the fifth vessel known to be arriving in Cyprus during the past three days.

According to the Cyprus News Agency authorities on Monday leased a private boat to send a group of migrants who approached Zygi in a vessel on Sunday back to Lebanon. Another group of 30 people spotted off the Famagusta area on Saturday were also picked up by marine police. They are to be also returned to Lebanon.

On Saturday two boats arrived, one with 55 migrants that landed in the Kapparis area in the Famagusta district and another with 33 people that was spotted off Limassol. Authorities sent the second group back to Lebanon.

Three men from Syria and one from Lebanon that were among the first group were arrested and remanded for eight days on Sunday on suspicion of people smuggling. They are believed to be the owners and drivers of the boat.

Minister Nicos Nouris told Sigma TV on Sunday that during the past few days there has been a sudden rise in migrant flows from Lebanon, which is something authorities in Cyprus do not encounter often.

Nouris said Cyprus acted promptly and agreed with the Lebanese authorities on how to manage the situation as regards migrants arriving from Lebanon.

The minister also said that a number of Syrian migrants also arrived on Saturday in the village of Mammari having arrived in the north from Turkey.

He pointed out that the number of migrants in Cyprus was too much to handle. He said that the Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia was full to the brim.

The government has introduced a series of new measures to tackle the migration problem since arrivals by sea and through the north have been steadily rising in the last few years. Among other things, the government wants to reduce the long period of time asylum applications and appeals take to be processed which has been identified as one of the reasons many file for asylum protection.

One major change is the amendment by parliament last week of the constitution to allow for a reduction in the time limit for filing appeals against the decisions of the asylum service from 75 to 15 days.

The ministry has also introduced bills designed to stamp out sham marriages, restrict third country students, expedite the examination time of visibly unfounded asylum applications, and boosting the administrative court for international protection.





