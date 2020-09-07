September 7, 2020

Panel appointed to probe all citizenships by investment

By George Psyllides
Former president of the supreme court Myron Nicolatos

Attorney-general Giorgos Savvides on Monday appointed a four-member panel headed by former supreme court president Myron Nicolatos to investigate all citizenships granted between 2007 and 2020 as part of a state scheme to attract investment.

Nicolatos will be flanked by former supreme court judge Costas Pambalis, deputy auditor-general Kyriacos Kyriacou and financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou.

The committee will investigate whether all laws, criteria and conditions in force at the time had been applied when the citizenships were granted between 2007 and August 17, 2020.

The committee will have to complete its probe within three months though it can ask for an extension if necessary.

The probe comes in the wake of reports that Cyprus had granted citizenships to certain shady individuals as part of its citizenship by investment programme.



