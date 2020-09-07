September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Photos bring to life town of Famagusta

By Eleni Philippou0250
Poster

Photographs of the coastal front of Famagusta are the theme of an exhibition opening on Monday night dedicated to the memory of the former mayor of Famagusta, the late Alexis Galanos.

With the exhibition Acheon Akti, although usually concerned with Karpasia, and the bi-communal centre Famagusta Avenue Garage in Derynia aim to show a view of Famagusta to bring a sense of togetherness.

“From war, chaos and catastrophe,” Elias Pantelides wrote on a Facebook page, “from the ashes of a global pandemic, a museum can rise up in a magical metamorphosis and unite people and promote a cosmopolitan atmosphere.”

 

Famagusta Exhibition

Photographs of Famagusta’s coastal front. September 7-20. Avenue Garage Derynia, Derynia. Daily: 5pm – 7pm. Tel: 99-626 91



