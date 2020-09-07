September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President speaks to Greek PM ahead of EU meeting

By Peter Michael016
File photo: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with President Anastasiades at the presidential palace

President Nicos Anastasiades spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday to coordinate actions ahead of a European Council meeting on September 24 to discuss Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.

“During their discussion the two leaders exchanged views and coordinated actions in view of the special European Council session that will take place on September 24 and will deal with the illegal and provocative actions of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Sentonas said.

Turkey has sent seismic research vessels to the Cyprus’ and Greece’s exclusive economic zones (EEZ), raising tensions between Athens and Ankara.

Since May 2019, two Turkish drill ships, Fatih and Yavuz, have been sent to conduct unauthorised drilling activities for hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, at times in areas licensed by Cyprus to international energy companies.

 



Related posts

Brother’s gun in working order before sister shot says expert

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: North discusses strict measures after cases increase

Evie Andreou

Androlykou fire under control

Staff Reporter

Extra beds for drug rehabilitation centre

Evie Andreou

Cigarettes, caviar, fake designer brands seized by customs

Evie Andreou

Documentaries, archaeology and history all in one festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign