September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Russian FM Lavrov’s visit marks 60 years of diplomatic relations

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Lavrov during a previous visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start an official visit to Cyprus later on Monday, during which he will meet with counterpart Nicos Christodoulides, President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials.

Lavrov will visit Cyprus on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday at 11am the two foreign ministers will have a meeting after which they will be joined by delegates from two countries.

The two ministers are expected to review the full range of Cyprus-Russia bilateral relations and exchange views, inter alia, on the Cyprus issue and on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of the latest developments. They will also talk about the relations of Russia with the EU and other regional issues.

At 12.30pm, they will make statements after signing a plan for consultations for 2021 to 2022.

A revised double taxation protocol will also be signed during the same ceremony.

After touring the photo exhibition dedicated to the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the atrium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Christodoulides and Lavrov will attend a working lunch.

Earlier in the morning the Russian foreign minister will be received by President Anastasiades and House speaker Dimitris Syllouris.

Police said they will be taking increased security measures on Monday and Tuesday during the visit.

During his stay on Monday and Tuesday traffic will be interrupted in some roads in Larnaca and Nicosia.

Members of the public are urged to be patient and follow the instructions of police officers on duty.



