September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Spain sees glimmers of real estate revival

By Reuters News Service00
General view of the famous landmark Plaza Mayor square with unusually few people visiting in central Madrid, Spain

Spain’s property portals have seen record user activity in the past three months.

Fotocasa and Idealista, two of Spain’s largest property portals, are betting historically low interest rates and incoming European aid will boost real estate.

Fotocasa communications director Anais Lopez highlighted a 40 per cent year-on-year jump in traffic in June.

“All the real estate agencies we work with say they’re seeing unprecedented interest in changing homes,” Lopez said, adding that Fotocasa’s page visits and contact rates were well above pre-pandemic summer averages.

Idealista spokesman Benat del Coso said online mortgage brokerage requests over the summer were 20 per cent higher than normal.

But Bank of Spain data show house sales in freefall, despite intensified interest from Spaniards who dread spending a second confinement in the same residence and prefer spacious homes with gardens and balconies.

Nationwide, house sales plunged 43 per cent to 75.00 in the second quarter, the Bank of Spain said last week, with transactions in traditionally red-hot markets like Madrid and Barcelona falling 20.2 per cent and 17.3 per cent respectively.

Property prices tightened over the same period, said Spain’s College of Registrars, with the average quarterly growth rate at 0.44 per cent – a substantial slowdown on past quarters – and some of the Registrars’ methodologies even yielding small decreases.

Idealista noted prices dropping 0.1 per cent in Madrid and 1.1 per cent in Barcelona in August. Second-quarter rental prices sagged 0.2 per cent before falling 0.8 per cent in July, Fotocasa registered.

With financing hard to come by and mortgage indebtedness rising as cash-strapped homeowners seek liquidity, Spaniards are reluctant to sell property at “pandemic prices”, while prospective buyers struggle to meet tougher lending requirements.

Tourism- and hospitality-dependent Spain saw unemployment rise by 0.8 per cent in August, felling hopes of a V-shaped recovery after the coronavirus wiped out 20 per cent of its second-quarter Gross Domestic Product.

The prospect of recovery for Spain’s real-estate sector has retreated since June despite the easing of coronavirus-prevention measures, even as home prices surged in nearby countries like Britain.



