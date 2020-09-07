September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Swimmer found dead off Nissi beach

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Nissi Beach

A 69-year-old swimmer was pronounced dead after he was found floating in the sea off Nissi beach in Ayia Napa on Sunday.

Bathers found the unconscious man at around 3pm.

He was taken to the Famagusta general hospital after attempts to revive him at the beach failed.

Doctors at the hospital pronounced his death.

A post mortem will be held at a later stage to determine the cause of death.



Related posts

Two injured after car tumbles down cliff

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 14 new cases in the north

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 24 establishments, individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Extreme temperatures for Monday, yellow warning issued

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Two new cases announced on Sunday

Evie Andreou

Kritou Terra waterfalls, a victim of their own success 

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign