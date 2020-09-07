September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe featured Greece Turkey World

Turkey’s Erdogan says East Med is test of EU’s sincerity

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: European Union Leaders Discuss The Situation In Belarus During A Video Conference In Brussels
President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday the EU's stance towards the East Mediterranean would be a test of its sincerity

President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel late Sunday the EU’s stance towards the East Mediterranean would be a test of its sincerity, calling on it to take an impartial stance in Turkey’s row with Greece.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece have been locked in a dispute over hydrocarbon exploration in the sea’s disputed waters and the extent of their continental shelves.

Provocative comments and steps by European politicians on regional matters would not help achieve a solution, Erdogan was cited as saying by his office.

“President Erdogan said the attitude shown by the EU in the Eastern Mediterranean will be a test of sincerity from the perspective of international law and regional peace,” the statement said.

“President Erdogan called on EU institutions and member countries to behave responsibly and remain just, impartial and objective on all regional issues, notably the Eastern Mediterranean,” it added.

Michel had said on Friday that European Union leaders will decide on a “carrot and stick” approach to Turkey when they meet on Sept. 24-25, proposing a conference to defuse tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last month Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel for hydrocarbon exploration in disputed waters in the region after a maritime deal between Greece and Egypt.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Greece and Turkey had agreed to start technical talks to avoid accidental clashes in the region.

The following day, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece would start talks with Turkey to resolve a dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean once Turkish “provocations” ceased.



Related posts

Extreme temperatures for Monday, yellow warning issued

Source: Cyprus News Agency

California wildfires prompt evacuations, ‘fire on all sides’Fire on all sides’:

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law

Reuters News Service

Typhoon Haishen hammers southern Japan with high winds and power outages

Reuters News Service

German politicians question Russia gas project after Navalny suspected poisoning

Reuters News Service

UK records 2,988 new coronavirus cases, highest since May

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign