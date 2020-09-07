September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two injured after car tumbles down cliff

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police Car 08 1

Two people were injured after their car fell down a cliff next to the Tsada to Stroumbi road on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened at 3.50pm when the 65-year-old driver lost control of his car.

The vehicle hit an electricity pole, resulting in the wires being cut. It then overturned and fell down a 20 to 25-metre deep cliff.

The fire service helped the man and his 57-year-old wife get out of the car and they were taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance.

The scene was secured to prevent the start of a fire.

According to the doctors on duty both patients are in stable condition.

Paphos police are investigating the causes of the accident.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 14 new cases in the north

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 24 establishments, individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Extreme temperatures for Monday, yellow warning issued

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Two new cases announced on Sunday

Evie Andreou

Kritou Terra waterfalls, a victim of their own success 

Bejay Browne

Dealing with our pets during a heatwave

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign