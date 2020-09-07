September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Brexit World

UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

By Reuters News Service00
Scene Of Reported Stabbings In Birmingham
Forensics officers are seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham Hunt for man in Birmingham after stabbings leave one dead, seven injured (Update3)left one person dead and seven others injured.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.

“We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings,” police said on Twitter.



Related posts

Brexit showdown as UK threatens to undermine divorce treaty

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s Erdogan says East Med is test of EU’s sincerity

Reuters News Service

California wildfires prompt evacuations, ‘fire on all sides’Fire on all sides’:

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law

Reuters News Service

Typhoon Haishen hammers southern Japan with high winds and power outages

Reuters News Service

German politicians question Russia gas project after Navalny suspected poisoning

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign