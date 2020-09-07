What is a lightworker? | George Lizos

September 7, 2020

What is the meaning of lightworker? Are you a lightworker? How can you know for sure? In this video, I explain everything you need to know about being a lightworker. You’ll learn the lightworker traits, get a clue on the lightworker types, and learn how to experience lightworker healing. My book Lightworkers Gotta Work is the ultimate guide to finding your soul purpose and defining your life purpose statement. If you’re wondering what your life purpose meaning is and you’d like some life purpose coaching, this is the perfect book for you. By awakening your empath lightworker skills and lightworker gifts, you’ll be on your way to creating big, positive change in the world.

 

