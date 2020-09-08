September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Τepak among the 301-350 leading universities in the world and first in Cyprus and Greece

By Press Release01
Pr Tepak

In the new international Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) was ranked 301-350 among the best 1,527 universities in the world.

A remarkable distinction and confirmation of the excellence of Tepak at the international level is the fact that it is consistently ranked for the third consecutive year, in positions 301-350 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, occupying the honorary first place in Cyprus and Greece. This university ranking is considered one of the three most influential and valid internationally along with the respective QS World University Rankings and Academic Ranking of World Universities (known as the Shanghai list). Its results are trusted and utilised every year by prospective students, companies and other stakeholders around the world.



Related posts

Interfaces – A European University Cyprus project brings contemporary music to new audiences

.

University of Nicosia ranked in the 801-1000 best universities in the world

Press Release

AC in schools not under consideration says minister

Peter Michael

Hopes rise that soldiers with UK university places can start this month

Annette Chrysostomou

Top 5 degrees to get online

CM Guest Columnist

Push to introduce study programmes in English at state universities

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign