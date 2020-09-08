September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Alcohol prices slightly above EU average, study shows

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The price of alcoholic drinks in Cyprus is just a little higher than the EU average, a new Eurostat report shows.

In 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks across the European Union was more than twice as high in the most expensive member state than in the cheapest one.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of spirits, wine and beer was highest in Finland, with a price level index of 191, followed by Ireland  with 182 and Sweden (156).

In Cyprus they were at 105.8, down from 117.1 in 2017 and 108.2 a year later.

The price levels in 2019 were lowest in Romania, with a price level index of 76, followed by Bulgaria (79) and Hungary (80).

 

 

 



