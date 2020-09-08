September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht

By Eleni Philippou00
The King of Waltz is coming to a screen near you… literally. Rialto Theatre will screen some of the renowned Dutch conductor’s most spectacular performances and emotional songs this coming weekend. “André Rieu is back in cinemas to help lift your spirits!” says the theatre.

Magical Maastricht – as the screening is called – celebrates 15 years of Rieu’s glorious hometown concerts. Scenes from his iconic open-air concerts in Maastricht are part of the agenda though Magical Maastricht isn’t just a Cyprus premiere as cinemas all over the world will also be showing the concerts.

“The enchanting waltzes of André Rieu and the incomparable Johann Strauss Orchestra have become a much-loved tradition at this time of every year,” say the organisers. “Music brings people together, brings hope and brings joy – and we need this now more than ever!”

The screening will begin at 8.30pm on Saturday and Sunday and viewers must pre-book their seats to help comply with Covid-19 regulations.

There will be reduced capacity at the theatre by maintaining two empty seats between different reservations. The audience is required to wear a face mask when entering, exiting or moving inside the premises, however, wearing a mask is not mandatory when seated.

 

André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht

Screening of the conductor’s most spectacular hometown concerts. September 12-13. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30 pm. €10-15. Tel: 7777-7745



