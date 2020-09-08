Coronavirus: Ministry issues new guidelines for workplaces

The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued additional advice on how to better protect a workplace from the coronavirus outbreak and said the rules will be in force at least into early 2021.

The new instructions are complementary to those already in force and are based on the guidelines of international organisations and epidemiological observations.

Depending on the type of business, the appropriate protocol, guidelines and decrees can be found at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/.

Maximum number of visitors/clients: This is set by the relevant protocol for each business. For businesses for which there is no protocol, the rule of one person per 8 square metres should apply in areas serving the public. In all work areas, there must be at least two metres distance between each person. This can be reduced to 1.5 metres if there is a separation.

Hygiene of personnel: All staff that come into contact with the public or move in areas where they may come into contact with the public must wear a mask. Personnel must also be briefed on how Covid-19 spreads and be familiar with the symptoms so as to be in a position to seek medical help early on.

Boosting contact & regular briefing of staff: Staff should be placed in steady groups to facilitate tracing. Where possible, some employees should work from home. Remote meetings/teleconferences should be preferred over actual meetings, and there must be social distancing of employees. Employees who serve the public should curtail their conversation with visitors as much as possible. The temperature must be taken of employees before entering their place of work and those with fever should abstain from work. Touching the eyes, nose and mouth with the hands should be avoided and talking must be avoided when handling food. Cover the nose and mouth when sneezing and regularly wash hands. People with symptoms of a respiratory infection should not go to work. The manager of the premises must keep records of the names of all employees and the days they are at work. Records must also be kept of external associates.

Equipment: There must be hand sanitizer at the entrance of every workplace. If there is a door handle, there must be hand sanitizer both inside and outside. Staff must be given the necessary protective equipment such as simple surgical masks, disposable gloves etc.

Facilities: Compliance in all indoor areas with the technical instructions issued by the department of labour inspection regarding ventilation and the use of a/c as published on: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg31.pdf.

Bathrooms: Use of disinfectant, regular ventilation, signs with the hygiene rules, equipping bathrooms with liquid soap, paper towers (air jets are not to be used) and hand sanitiser, rubbish bins with foot pedals. Strict adherence to rule that there must be at least 2 metres distance between individuals outside the bathroom. There should also be clear rules on the maximum number of people inside bathrooms (1 person per 8 square metres) to prevent crowding. Where possible there should be 24 -hour ventilation of bathrooms. Alternatively, windows should be opened.

Cleaning: Comply with rules on cleaning and disinfection on https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/press/pc.pdf.

In case of suspected case: Contact the personal doctor or 1420 if the individual does not have one. Until the individual leaves the workplace, they must be isolated from other employees and if showing signs of respiratory infection given a simple surgical mask and tissues. If a colleague wishes to stay with the individual, they should be given a mask and advised to wash hands. Remaining staff should be instructed to avoid the area, the personal protective equipment must be thrown away, after which hands must be washed.

All this should be done calmly. The personal data of the employee must be respected. If the employee is to be moved, the working area must be disinfected in line with instructions on disinfection of non-health care units exposed to coronavirus.





