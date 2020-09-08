September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: number of violations down

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Police booked just three individuals and four establishments for not complying with coronavirus measures in 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday.

No violations were recorded in Larnaca, Paphos and the Morphou district.

In Nicosia, one person and two premises were booked, in Limassol two premises, and in Famagusta two individuals.

In total, 628 checks were carried out.



