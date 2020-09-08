Foreign ministry updates advice for travel abroad

People planning to travel abroad from Cyprus are advised to avoid non-essential travel to all countries except those in coronavirus categories A and B, according to the latest travel advice issued by the foreign ministry.
Countries currently in category A are: Canada, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway and Thailand
Countries in category B are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lichtenstein, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Uruguay
“The classification of countries, based on the epidemiological risk assessment, is extremely dynamic and may change at any moment. You are therefore encouraged to check the travel advice regularly,” the ministry said in an announcement late on Monday afternoon.
Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who are temporarily located or permanently reside in countries not in category A and B are advised to be cautious, to follow local and international media on the latest developments regarding Covid-19, to adhere to the relevant instructions of the country’s authorities including restrictions or guidance concerning Covid-19, to take measures to protect themselves, and to inform the accredited diplomatic mission of the Republic of their presence in the country.
Cypriots who are currently abroad, or intend to travel abroad for any reason, are encouraged to register on the website [email protected].
Passengers intending to return to or arrive in Cyprus will be required to comply with the applicable process, register at https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy and meet the requirements for entry to Cyprus.
Relevant decrees, announcements, press releases and information published by the ministry of health and other authorities and services of the government are available at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/
In accordance with current regulations, only Cypriot citizens, permanent residents of Cyprus or holders of a special entry permit are entitled to board direct flights from countries not in category A and B to Cyprus.
Contact details in case of an emergency:
- Diplomatic missions of the Republic of Cyprus abroad:
Contact details for our Diplomatic Missions are available at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website http://www.mfa.gov.cy/mfa/mfa2016.nsf/mfa50_en/mfa50_en?OpenDocument
- Consular affairs department of the ministry of foreign affairs:
22-651113 8.30am to 3pm, Monday – Friday
- Duty officer of the ministry of foreign affairs:
99-660129 outside working hours*
- Crisis management department of the ministry:
+22-801000 8.30am to 3pm, Monday – Friday
* The Duty officer’s line is reachable outside office hours and is intended to provide assistance in emergency situations.