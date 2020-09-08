September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Brexit Britain Europe World

Head of UK government’s legal department quits over Brexit deal threat

By Reuters News Service00
55 Whitehall (geograph 5340440)
Image: Stephen Richards

The head of the British government’s legal department has quit over suggestions that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening to override the Brexit divorce deal with the European Union, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

The newspaper said Jonathan Jones was leaving his job due to a dispute with Johnson’s office over its reported plans to undercut the Withdrawal Agreement treaty signed in January in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol.



Related posts

Belarusian protest leader detained after failed attempt to expel her

Reuters News Service

Brexit poker begins: UK ramps up no-deal preparations

Reuters News Service

Growing concern as spike in coronavirus cases registered in many parts of the world

Reuters News Service

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

Reuters News Service

Australia evacuates journalists from China amid ‘national security’ probe

Reuters News Service

Wildfires rage in California, stoked by extreme heat in U.S. West

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign