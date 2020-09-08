September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hot weather continues, another yellow alert issued

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Weather

For the second day in a row the met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday.

While temperatures reached 39C on Monday they will top 40C on Tuesday, prompting the alert which is valid from 1pm until 5pm.

Temperatures, which are significantly above average for this time of the year, are not expected to change during the next three days.

On Monday a statement by the Climate Watch Advisory Group of the World Meteorological Organisation said the wave of high temperatures affecting southeastern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean which started on August 23 continues to affect these areas, and will do so at least until the end of the week.

Not only will daytime temperatures be higher than usual, but it will also be warmer than usual during the night.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 24C in most areas on Monday night.



