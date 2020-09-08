September 8, 2020

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges

By Reuters News Service00
Arak
It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was damaged by fire in July

Iran has begun to build a hall in “the heart of the mountains” near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Iran’s nuclear chief said on Tuesday.

It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was damaged by fire in July. Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

“It was decided to establish a more modern, wider and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountain near Natanz. Of course, the work has begun,” said Ali Akbar Salehi, according to state TV.



