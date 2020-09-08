September 8, 2020

Labour ministry warning on heat exhaustion

Workers and employers must take precautions to safeguard against potential heat exhaustion in the coming days, the Labour Ministry warned on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as a new heat wave grips Cyprus, with anticipated high temperatures and humidity levels endangering workers exposed to the hot sun.

Citing legislation, the ministry said that employers must monitor the developments in the weather and regulate their projects accordingly.

While the ministry has not yet issued a warning to cease work in certain sectors, it calls on employers to remain alert in case a red warning is issued.

The first ever red warning for high temperatures was issued on August 31.

And last Friday, as temperatures soared to 46 C in Nicosia, the Labour Ministry ordered all heavy outdoor work suspended from noon to 5 pm to protect workers.

A yellow alert is in force for today with temperatures expected to rise to 40 C inland. They are expected to remain at the same levels on Wednesday and Thursday and rise even further on Friday.



