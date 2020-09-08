Le Plaza Del Mar: The finest in fashion and premium retail

Limassol Del Mar’s new luxury shopping destination, Le Plaza Del Mar, announce First Boutique to be the first to join with fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Lanvin and more for a world-class shopping and lifestyle experience at the elegant Mediterranean location.

Following the unique curvilinear design of the ground floor of the building, Le Plaza Del Mar will be home to luxury boutiques and international brands, a signature restaurant, cafes, a cigar lounge and a wine bar. The impressive retail offering is set to open its doors, securing more than 200 new jobs and driving hundreds of shoppers to the vibrant, coastal town of Limassol. The commercial area is set to span 4,230 m. sq., with space for 21 premium shops, 10 food and beverage outlets and car parking for 260 vehicles with allocated parking for the commercial area.

Leveraging his successful track record with luxury brands in the region, Ilya Loshak will launch multi-brand luxury fashion store; First Boutique at the development, the first boutique to be announced, with a showcase store spanning more than 1,000 m. sq. Providing a destination for visitors and residents to enjoy exquisite collections from the world’s most sought-after designers of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Loshak Ilya, the owner of First Boutique, comments: “The beautiful beachfront landmark, accessibility to parking, all housed within the beauty of Le Plaza del Mar is the perfect destination for our new opening. Our experience, carefully curated luxury brands such as Christian Dior and Lanvin, along with superior service is a great match to meet expectations of wealthy residents, tourists and luxury seekers.”

All shops will open up to views of the seafront and a landscaped square offering intimate, private spaces for residents and guests to relax in, while sampling culinary delights and cocktails. Seated areas set among palms and beautiful landscaping will create a sense of place to enjoy Limassol’s unrivaled location.

Pantelis Leptos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, comments: “It is exciting to be creating Limassol’s most luxurious shopping destination and we are currently in talks with several retailers and restauranteurs, who are keen to be a part of Le Plaza Del Mar.

“Space is of a premium here so to be able to open up a shop, like First Boutique, is great kudos for any brand.”

Also speaking on the project, Michalis Zavos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, adds: “We wanted to create a five-star hotel-concept and lifestyle at Limassol Del Mar and with our new, designer shopping district, we are doing this. We cannot wait to unveil the spaces and urge interested brands to get in touch.”

The Limassol Del Mar development includes two to six-bedroom apartments The Signature Collection, now with limited availability, situated in the second tower, across 27 floors. Its interiors include furnishings by Gianfranco Ferré Home and beautifully crafted terraces with dual-aspect panoramic views across the Limassol coastline and beyond. Residents will also be able to use private five-star leisure and spa facilities and will be able to take advantage of the residents-only restaurant.

For more information on retail space at Le Plaza Del Mar call +357 25 510 888





