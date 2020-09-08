September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Luxury Living

Marcia Thrasyvoulou | Simplicity without being too loud – Part 1

By CM Guest Columnist033

Fashion Designer, Marcia Thrasyvoulou’s luxury lifestyle brand, her OCEAN BLUE beachwear line as well as her up and coming cocktail dress line signed under her own name, MARCIA aim at making every woman feel confident, stylish and glamorous. Many of her designs have been selected as trendsetters and published in the trends sections of professional fashion publications such as Madame Figaro, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Intima bain and Mondanite. Thrasyvoulou speaks about her how she began, her new label and the highlights of her career.



