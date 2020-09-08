September 8, 2020

New boat with migrants returning to Lebanon

By Nick Theodoulou01
Another 45 Lebanese irregular migrants who arrived in Cyprus early on Tuesday morning are returning to Lebanon after talks between the two governments.

It is understood that a private boat has been hired to carry out their return and is being accompanied by the Cypriot coast guard.

The group was identified at Cape Greco and later came to shore nearby.

This is the sixth boat with migrants from Lebanon that has attempted to seek entry to Cyprus in recent days.

Famagusta Police Spokesman Andreas Constantinou confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that they are being returned to Lebanon and said that about 115 Lebanese irregular migrants have already been sent back over the past two days.

Cyprus has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the arrival of irregular migrants over the past two weeks, with many arriving from Lebanon.

“Cyprus is aware of Lebanon’s issue, and we stood by the people, but the goal now is to limit departures from Lebanon’s ports with illegal migrants towards Cyprus,” Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Monday.

Nouris also said they will also promptly inform the European Union about the increased numbers of migrants in general arriving by sea and land.

 



