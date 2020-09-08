September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orange weather alert issued for Wednesday

By Staff Reporter00
Beach
Photo: CNA

The met office has issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning that maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 41C inland and to around 34C over the highest peaks in the mountains.

The new extreme high temperature warning will be in effect from 12noon to 5pm. It comes on the back of a yellow alert issued for Tuesday.

“Be prepared that high temperatures will lead to health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young. Listen to and act upon advice from the authorities,” the met office said.

Cyprus has been gripped by a protracted heat wave that is forecast to continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures hit record highs on Friday with 46C recorded in Nicosia, then edged down for a couple of days before picking up again on Tuesday.

Nicosia sweltered at 43C on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures in Frenaros were 40C, at Larnaca Airport 37C, at Polis 36C and at Limassol 35C. At 32C Paphos airport was actually one degree lower than Prodromos, which recorded a maximum of 33C at 3pm.

Humidity ranged from 16 per cent in Nicosia to 70 per cent at Paphos Airport. It was 54 per cent at Prodromos, 46 per cent in Limassol, 44 per cent at Larnaca Airport, 47 per cent at Frenaros and 32 per cent in Polis Chrysochous.

The forecast for Wednesday is for mainly fine weather with increased local cloud in the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 41C inland, 35C on the south east coasts, around 33C on the remaining coasts and around 34C in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be mainly fine while in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud in the mountains which on Saturday may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels until Friday at noticeably above the seasonal average, edging down on Saturday but remaining above average.



Staff Reporter

