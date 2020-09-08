Our view: Delayed school opening another example of union control

DELAYING the opening of public schools by a week is yet another example of the government giving in to teaching unions and parents and allowing them to run education. Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announced on Friday that schools would open a week later than planned “because of the high temperatures, the humidity and dust levels in the atmosphere”.

The decision was taken after meetings with teaching union bosses, parents’ groups and ministry officials, the consensus being that the very high temperatures this week would make the wearing of face masks in the classrooms by students uncomfortable. It was a very weak excuse, considering the wearing of face masks is only mandatory for children over 12. The argument did not apply to primary school children, yet primary schools stayed closed on Monday as well.

The education ministry had been under attack for not ensuring public schools complied with the coronavirus protocols – separate desks, Perspex partitions etc – and most probably gave in to the pressure because of the unrelenting criticism. Things will be no different next Monday in terms of compliance to the coronavirus protocols and temperatures could still be higher than the average for this time of year. Would this justify another postponement?

The question was also raised by Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos who angered teaching unions at the weekend by saying that unions, despite agreeing in principle with the decision to open schools on September 7, had been questioning and undermining it on social media, thus rousing misgivings among parents. Although the unions mounted a concerted attack on him he had a point.

Instead of everyone adopting a positive, ‘can-do’ attitude about the opening of schools, teachers and union officials had spent the last few weeks expressing doubts that they would be ready on time and questioning the safety measures, spreading fear among parents. They were involved in a war of attrition against the ministry, while pretending, as Phedonos said, to be committed to the opening of schools.

The unions even brought up their long-standing gripe about the lack of air-conditioning in classrooms, which was ironic considering that back in May when the return to school was being discussed, union bosses were demanding that classroom doors and windows were all open so the air could circulate. Now they want air-conditioning which would mean no fresh air would circulate in the classrooms. How much protection will single desks and Perspex partitions provide when students are breathing the same recirculated air of the AC?

