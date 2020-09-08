September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Penrose talk on ‘Black Holes: Windows to a ‘time’ before the Big Bang?

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Black Hole (1)

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), is launching today a bi-weekly series of live webinars with leading scientists on space, astronomy, and cosmology.

Today’s premiere episode of  “2030: SpaceWorks”,will present a legend of Cosmology – Sir Roger Penrose – the founding father of quantum gravity and a world leading expert on black holes. He shared the Wolf Prize for physics with Stephen Hawking for his work on the Penrose-Hawking singularity theorems.

Penrose, will speak about: “Black Holes: Windows to a ‘time’ before the Big Bang?”.

President of CSEO George  Danos said that in the next decades, space exploration is set to grow in a profound way adding that already space activities are visibly gearing up to an impressive level, with the private sector, starting to take a much more prominent role.

SpaceWorks https://www.spaceexploration.org.cy/spaceworks/ will continue in the next episodes with a journey to the Moon and Mars and will ask questions on Life in the Universe, protecting our planet, finding resources on asteroids and exploring our solar system and beyond, thus expanding our knowledge and learning how to apply this knowledge to improve life on Earth and protecting our Earth’s fragile ecosystem.(CSEO’s 2030: SpaceWorks website is https://www.space.cy/spaceworks)

These webinars will be broadcast online free and are expected to reach tens of thousands of viewers globally



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Vehicle registrations down by 20.3% January to August

Jean Christou

Study to probe coronavirus immunity in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Support services for children with migrant background in Nicosia

Nick Theodoulou

Suspect injured after jumping out of court window

Nick Theodoulou

Excavation project at Fabrika Hill in Paphos presented

Bejay Browne

Three sought after Paphos home burgled

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign