September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Russian FM meets President Nicos Anastasiades

By George Psyllides01
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Presidential Palace, Lefkosia, Cyprus The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, receives the Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was received by President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday morning, the first stop of his official visit to Cyprus.

During his visit, Lavrov will also hold meetings with House president Demetris Syllouris, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, and party leaders.

Lavrov, who is visiting Cyprus on the occasion of the 60th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, will focus on bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and EU-Russia relations.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides will also be meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Finance Alexey Sazanov. The meeting will take place at the foreign ministry where they will sign apProtocol amending the double taxation treaty between the two countries.

Lavrov and Christodoulides will visit a photograph exhibition, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dedicated to the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



